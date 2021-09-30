FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Beatrice Louise “Bea” Lane, 67, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Bea was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 8, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Clyde Vernon and Mary Belle (Elliott) Salling.
In addition to her parents, her sisters, Barbara Summey, Blanch Wolfe, Betty Bledsoe, Beverly Barnette, and Bethel Brock preceded her in death.
Surviving is her husband, Kenneth Glenn Lane; daughter, Jodi Sanders; grandsons, Gavin, and Devin Hall; sisters, Bobbie Cruby, Belinda (Carol) Hill, Brenda Mann, all of Ft. Blackmore, VA, Berniece Arrington and husband, Howard, East Carter’s Valley; brothers, Bill Salling, and Buford Salling and wife, Brenda, both of Ft. Blackmore, VA; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Billy Wayne Arrington and Minister Tyler McMullins officiating. Mickey and Nikki Summey and Buford Salling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Salling Grizzle Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gavin Hall, Devin Hall, and Dr. Todd Cassell.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
