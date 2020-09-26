MOUNT CARMEL - Bea McMurray, 75, of Mount Carmel joined Heavens angelic band on Friday, September 25, 2020 at HVMC.
Bea was born on February 1, 1945 in Kingsport, TN to the late Bernie Scalf and Gladys Goad. Bea’s main love in life was spending time with her family and friends. She loved to sing and founded the Happy Four Gospel Group.
Along with her parents Bea is preceded in death by her brothers, Harv and Doug Scalf.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 33 years, Ron McMurray; daughters, Wanda Flannary, Kim White, and Christa Dobbs; sons, Travis McMurray and Kevin McMurray; grandchildren, Ashlynn Edgerton, Helena and Haley Hernandez, Grayson and Riley Dobbs, Piper McMurray; great grandchild, Lyla Edgerton; sister, Margaret Fleenor (Scott); a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Music will be led by Doug White. Pallbearers will be Kevin McMurray, Richard Flannary, Jason Dobbs, Grayson Dobbs, Chris Jones, and Dustin Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Edgerton. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army in Bea’s memory.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the McMurray Family.