CHURCH HILL - BD Castle, age 64, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021. BD was known for his love and friendship for others and never met a stranger. He enjoyed motorcycles, horses, traveling and being outdoors. BD held an annual “Wagon Train” event each year, until his health began to decline, and that will be missed by many throughout the community. Most of all, he was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred “Cowboy” and Mary Castle, Sr.; and sister, Susie Cline.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Williams; 2 grandsons, Cody Williams and Tyler Williams; 3 brothers, Fred Castle (Barbara), Robert Castle and Jimmy Castle (Stacie); 4 sisters, Ann Webb, Katie Matlock (Jerry), Sandra Smith (Jeff) and Joy Foster; brother-in-law, Walter Cline; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The body of BD will lie in state at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Goshen Valley from 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021 till Sunday, May 16, 2021. Friends and family are welcome to come by the church at any time during these hours. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm on Sunday with Pastor David Morelock officiating. Interment will follow at McPheeter’s Bend Church Cemetery. Anyone who wishes to visit at the home or to bring food, please bring to the home of brother, Jimmy Castle.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Castle family.