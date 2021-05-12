Bascom Slemp Funk, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by an abundance of love from his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam, and Ollie Funk and two sons, Samuel Funk and Donald Funk.
He was the founder and owner of Funk Drilling Company for 42 years before passing on his legacy to his son, then grandsons.
Surviving is his wife of 70 years Rosemary Funk along with children, Joel (Shirley) Funk, Jeff (Bobbie) Funk, Tony (Anne) Funk, and Karen Hamilton Funk; daughter-in-law, Sharon Funk; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A thank you to his special friend, Tony Large and his wonderful caregivers, Janet McCowan, Susie Salyer, and Carolyn Burgess.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 13, 2021 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Graveside Service will follow at 2 P.M. in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. with Pastor Nolan Stanley officiating. We will be following State Mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be furnished by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.