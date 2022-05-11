KINGSPORT - Bascom Slemp Daugherty Jr., 72, of Kingsport, TN, entered into rest on Monday, May 9th, 2022.
Sonny was born in Kingsport in 1949. He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett. Sonny was a skilled electrician. He started his first business, Daugherty Electric, which he owned and operated for many years. Sonny then closed that company and became an electrical inspector for the City of Kingsport and went on to become an inspector for the State of Tennessee. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Sonny was an avid Dobyns Bennett football fan.
Sonny was preceded in death by his father, Bascom Daughtery Sr; and his infant brother, Richard Elbert Daughtery.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 36 years, Joyce; daughters, Donna English, and Kim Magiera and husband Joe; brothers, Jerry Bright, Michael King, and William King; grandchildren, Harley, Kailey, Autumn, Jacob, Mercedes, Ealexis, and Payton; two great-grandchildren; mother, Rowena Daugherty; sisters, Sharon Crockett and husband Frank, Patti Vino and husband Jack; several nieces and nephews, and bonus family, Victoria Shaw; and a host of special friends.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 14th at Oak Hill Cemetery at 3:00 pm in the Garden of the Last Supper with Danny Maness officiating.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.