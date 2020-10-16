DUFFIELD, VA - Bascom (June) Minton, Jr. 83, Duffield, VA passed away, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
June was born in Scott County, VA on February 1, 1937, and was the son of the late Camel Bascom (C.B.) and Anna Eliza (Bowen) Minton.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a former employee of Gilbert N.S. Lumber.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Martha (Jessee) Minton; sisters, Estol Lorraine Minton, Lulla Belle Minton, and Violet Jean Minton; and brothers, Troy Minton, Lewis Minton, Gary Minton, and Larry Minton preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sisters, Bernice Rose, Black Mountain, NC, Sally Stacy, Duffield, VA, and Della Bernard and husband, Elmer, Kingsport, TN; brother, Carl Minton and wife, Betty, Duffield, VA; special nephews, George Walling and wife, Stephanie, Blountville, TN, Wayne Walling and wife, Shirley, Duffield, VA, and Mike Jessee, Fredericksburg, VA; special friend, Nancy Bowen, Duffield, VA; along several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Military rites will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA, assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hills Chapels Church Cemetery, Duffield, VA with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Minton family atwww.gatecityfunearls.com.
