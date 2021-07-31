KNOXVILLE - Barry Lynn Mumpower, passed away on July 28, 2021 at his home in Knoxville, TN, where he had resided for the last ten years. He was born in Wise County, Virginia in 1947 and later moved to Kingsport, TN and Piney Flats, TN.
Barry was a graduate of Appalachia High School and Miligan College. He received his master’s degrees from Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky. He was a well-loved and admired teacher with Sullivan County schools for over 31 years, where he taught at Kingsley Elementary, Ketron Middle and the Adult Education Program at Bluff City Middle. He was a proud member of the Whiteside Masonic Lodge in Blountville, TN. He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on local lakes. Barry never met a stranger. Everyone that knew him will always remember his friendly, outgoing personality and his generous spirit. He was extremely passionate about his family, and he enjoyed taking care of and spending time with them.
Barry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathy Ervin Mumpower; daughter, Susanne Mumpower Johnson, (husband Jamie) and son, Cole Johnson of Nashville, TN; stepson, Erik Ervin (wife Julia) and children, Elliot Ervin and Sadie Ervin of Knoxville, TN; stepson, Chad Ervin (wife Kristin) and son, Beckett Ervin of Montpelier, VT. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul "Bud" Mumpower and Ruby Mumpower of Big Stone Gap and Kingsport, TN.
Celebration of life Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Barry Mumpower to support your local Hospice Care. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.