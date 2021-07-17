CHURCH HILL – Barry Don Hudson, 65, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jon Rogers officiating. The burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Ridgeview Baptist Church, 234 Hurd Road Church Hill, TN 37642.
