KINGSPORT - Barry D. Johnson, 58, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at The Courtyards Assisted Living, Johnson City, TN.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The Johnson family would like to thank the staff at Courtyards Senior Living, Johnson City, TN for their exceptional care for Barry and his dog, Willie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
To share memories and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
