KINGSPORT - Barry D. Johnson, 58, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at The Courtyards Assisted Living, Johnson City, TN.
He was born March 15, 1963, in Kingsport, to the late David and Doris Anderson Johnson.
Barry was a 1982 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School where he was a manager for the football team and was especially fond of Coach Fred Walton and Coach John Brooks. He was an avid Dobyns-Bennett and UT football fan and enjoyed fishing and listening to music.
Barry retired from Abernathy Construction Company and was a member of Cumberland Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN.
In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Johnson; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his uncles, Curtis Johnson and wife, Debbie, Paul Anderson and Wayne Anderson; aunt, Mary Ruth McFadden and husband, Guy; numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
To share memories and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Barry D. Johnson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.