ROGERSVILLE - Barney Roger Markham, age 74, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7th at Johnson City Trauma Medical Center. Roger was born October 23, 1946.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Theodore "Ted" and wife, Ruth Markham; brother, Teddy R. Markham, all of Rogersville.
He is survived by sons, Roger and Quentin Markham, both of Greeneville, S.C.; brothers, Jerry Markham (Joan) and Kelly Markham (Linda); several nieces, nephews and grandchildren; many friends who knew and loved him. He was a Christian who loved to serve God in every aspect of his life, and would give his all he had for family, friends and neighbors. He was a happy, smiling man that we will always remember with love.
Graveside services will be held at 3pm on Wednesday, February 10 at Tunnell Hill Cemetery with Rev. Brandon Christian, Chris Henson and Jay Sexton officiating. If you plan on attending, please meet at cemetery at 2:45p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com