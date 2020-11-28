SNEEDVILLE - Barney Joe Riley, age 73, of Sneedville, went to his Heavenly home Friday, November 27, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was excited to announce on Friday, November 20, 2020, that he got saved.
He was preceded in death by parents, Burkett and Annie Lee Riley; brother, Jackie Lee Riley; special aunt and uncle, Mary and Earl Jones.
He is survived by wife of 51 years, Marilyn Riley; daughter, Kimberly Rines; grandson, Jared Goins (Dillion Foster); granddaughter, Kelsey (Jarred) Webster; great-granddaughter, Emerald Grace Webster; special nieces, Christi Riley and Emily Davis; special nephew, Joshua Davis; special brother and sister-in-law, Cobb and Inez Seals; special lifelong family friend, Edith Seal; and a multitude of family and friends.
The family of Barney wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the entire Holston Valley Medical Team for their continued care, comfort and prayers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Fain Bo Riley officiating. Music will be provided by Sarah Bradley Gilliam, Josh Gilliam, and Jason Roach. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, in Riley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Fain Bo Riley, Donny Riley, Danny Brown, Dillion Foster, Bobby Goins, and Conny Seals. Honorary Pallbearer will be Cobb Seals. The family requests that those attending the services please wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.