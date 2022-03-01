BIG STONE GAP, VA - Barney Gilley, 96, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a Navy veteran, who served during WWII. After returning home from the military, in 1945 he opened Gilley’s Jeweler’s in Big Stone Gap. Barney was instrumental in starting Mountain Empire Community College and Lonesome Pine Hospital, where he served on the board for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ollie Gilley; son, Greg Gilley; daughter, Patsy Masters; granddaughter, Nicole Chatil; brother, Jimmy Gilley.
Barney is survived by daughters, Margaret McDevitt of Florida, Debora (Joe) Kirk of St. Paul, VA; sons, Steve (Regina) Gilley of Wise, VA, Barney Gilley of Big Stone Gap, VA; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Gilley.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Riverview Cemetery, East Stone Gap with Sam Green officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the Gilley family at www.royagreenfuneralhome.com