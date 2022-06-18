Barbara Taft, 85, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Petersburg, VA, she graduated with her Master’s in Education from ETSU. She retired after many years of teaching for the Sullivan County School System. Barbara was a very active member of Colonial Heights Christian Church where she sang in the choir, worked in the food pantry and volunteered at church camp in Unicoi. She served as the director of the church’s day school for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, B.M. and Mary Giles.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joe Taft; sons, Marshall Taft and wife, Peggy, and Tim Taft; grandchildren, Kyle, Seth, Julia, Caleb, Matthew and Jonathan; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Morgan and husband, Bill; brother, Jack Giles and wife, Harriett; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Colonial Heights Christian Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with David Mullins, Lead Minister, officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 am at Hubbard Springs Christian Church Cemetery in Jonesville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities: Hubbard Springs Christian Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Dianne Smith, 6703 Sugar Run Rd, Jonesville VA 24263, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015, Appalachian Christian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911 and/or Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.