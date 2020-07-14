DUFFIELD, VA - Barbara Susan (Franklin) Hass, 66, Duffield, VA passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence.
Burial will follow the service Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Franklin Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
