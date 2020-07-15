DUFFIELD, VA - Barbara Susan (Franklin) Hass, 66, Duffield, VA passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence.
Barbara was born in Sullivan County, TN on May 9, 1954 to the late Jamie (Kelly) and William James Franklin.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Hass, Duffield, VA; daughters, Amanda (Greg) Tipton, Gate City, VA, Debra (Jerry) Jernigan, Clinton, NC, Rebecca Carol Hass (Jordan Ward), Belpre, OH; sons, James K. Hass (Maddie Gordon), Duffield, VA, Ralph Aaron Hass, Duffield, VA; sister, Patricia Ball, Duffield, VA; brother, William James “Bill” Franklin, Jr.; grandchild, Greg E. Herron; nieces and nephews, Kelly Hood, Christopher Ball, John Franklin; along with several friends and staff of Coeburn Primary School.
The family will receive friends from 11a.m.-1p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Ray Dockery. Joyful Journey will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Franklin Cemetery, Rye Cove, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
An online guest register is available for the Hass family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Barbara Susan (Franklin) Hass.