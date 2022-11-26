CHURCH HILL – Barbara “Sam” Marshall Gibbons, 74, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 after complications from surgery.
Barbara was born on January 25, 1948 to Ralph C. and Maxie Brooks Marshall. She grew up in Mount Carmel and attended Church Hill High School, graduated in 1966. Barbara spent summers as a child with her mother’s father Oscar Brooks in the Big Creek Community of Stanley Valley where she sat and listened to his many stories as days gone by. She and Leon went to school together. He came to eat one night at Dairy Cup and got in the car with her and talked a while. They married on March 27, 1970 at Rev. Jess McMurray’s house because they were going on a date and didn’t tell anyone until after they were married. He took her to Payne Ridge Road and she stayed there for 52 years.
She went to work at Kingsport Press in 1967 as a line and type operator where she set print for books. She moved up to the mail room and finally was promoted to inventory and distribution where she retired after 30 years.
Barbara loved to do ceramics and opened her own shop, Sam’s Ceramics, where she taught classes and sold unfinished pieces to churches and groups for Bible School for over 40 years as well as painting and finishing many beautiful pieces.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, Maxie and Ralph Marshall; mother and father in-law, John Robert and Nina Gibbons.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Leon Gibbons; sister, Elizabeth (Jerry) Potter; niece, Kristy Robinson; great nephew, Seth Elliott; brother-in-law, Larry Gibbons (Edna), niece, Denise Barrett (Roger); nephew, Stacey Gibbons (Jessica); brother-in-law, Bob Gibbons; niece, Salena Gibbons Byrd (Richard); nephew, Chris Gibbons (Cassandra); special sisters-in-law, Judith Gibbons and Savannah Gibbons; a host of extended family members.
A public viewing will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 27, 2022. The family will not be present during this time. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Greg Fletcher and Rev. John Richards officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her memory.