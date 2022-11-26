CHURCH HILL – Barbara “Sam” Marshall Gibbons, 74, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 after complications from surgery.

Barbara was born on January 25, 1948 to Ralph C. and Maxie Brooks Marshall. She grew up in Mount Carmel and attended Church Hill High School, graduated in 1966. Barbara spent summers as a child with her mother’s father Oscar Brooks in the Big Creek Community of Stanley Valley where she sat and listened to his many stories as days gone by. She and Leon went to school together. He came to eat one night at Dairy Cup and got in the car with her and talked a while. They married on March 27, 1970 at Rev. Jess McMurray’s house because they were going on a date and didn’t tell anyone until after they were married. He took her to Payne Ridge Road and she stayed there for 52 years.

