October 20, 1940-August 10, 2021
Barbara S. Morelock passed away peacefully in her sleep with her children by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Morelock; her children, Yvonne Fields and Allen Fields (wife Cindy); four grandchildren, Chris Fields (Springfield, MO), Aaron Fields (Kingsport), Olivia (Daniel Schlosshan) of Maryville, TN, and Ethan Fields (Seattle, WA); and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Alaina Schlosshan. She is also survived by her best friend forever, Peggy Brooks and stepchildren, Terry (Jordan) Dayan, Kristen (J.D.) Daniel and Sharon Morelock.
There will be no service, but she will be loved and missed by a host of family and friends. She will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery.