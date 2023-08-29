BIG STONE GAP, VA – Barbara Ruth Harkleroad, 84, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing Home in Duffield, VA. She was born and raised in Imboden, VA and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap, VA. She was a graduate of Appalachia High School and Bluefield Business College. She worked as a tax preparer at H&R Block in Big Stone Gap. She loved to cook and read her Bible every night. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren. She was a member of Imboden Community Church and also attended Appalachia First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Harkleroad; twin still-born sons; her parents, L.D. and Bernice (Miller) Collier and her brothers, Glen Collier and Danny Collier.


