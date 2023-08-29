BIG STONE GAP, VA – Barbara Ruth Harkleroad, 84, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing Home in Duffield, VA. She was born and raised in Imboden, VA and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap, VA. She was a graduate of Appalachia High School and Bluefield Business College. She worked as a tax preparer at H&R Block in Big Stone Gap. She loved to cook and read her Bible every night. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren. She was a member of Imboden Community Church and also attended Appalachia First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Harkleroad; twin still-born sons; her parents, L.D. and Bernice (Miller) Collier and her brothers, Glen Collier and Danny Collier.
Barbara is survived by her children, David Harkleroad (Gail) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Todd Harkleroad (Alicia) of Bluff City, TN; her grandchildren, Chad Harkleroad (Madi) of Bean Station, TN, Lauren Short (Dylan) of Coeburn, VA and Carson Harkleroad of Elizabethton, TN; her siblings, Wayne Collier (Barbara) of Big Stone Gap, VA, Phyllis Barnett (Earl) of Imboden, VA, Louise Dotson (Herb) of Imboden, VA and Jackie Collier of Midlothian, VA; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 12 noon – 2 pm at Appalachia First Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Dr. Nick Brewer officiating. Graveside services will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Barbara Ruth Harkleroad.