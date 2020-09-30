Barbara Quillin Sep 30, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Barbara Quillin, 85 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter Trent Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trent Kingsport Funeral Home Barbara Quillin Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.