KINGSPORT - Barbara Quillen, 83, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday evening, October 5, 2021 at her residence. Barbara grew up in the Bloomingdale Community and was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist church where she helped in the nursery for several years, and was a regular attendant as long as her health permitted. She enjoyed walking with her friend, Toni Arnold, at Colonial Heights Baptist Church Family Life Center. Barbara worked at Carters Valley Elementary School Cafeteria for 12 years. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearlie Bishop; sister, Laura Elizabeth Sensabaugh; brothers, John, Jr., A. D., and Charles L. Bishop.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Wayne; son, Mike and wife Jenny, of Kingsport; daughter, Michelle and husband Ken Roberts of McLouth, KS; granddaughters, Ashley and husband Justin Burney of Ruckersville, VA, Jessica and husband Andy Terry of Kingsport, Regan and husband Nathen Brooks of Shawnee, KS; nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to send special thanks to Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice; Kelly Fry and Haylee Going.
The family has requested that face masks and social distancing be used thru the services.
The family will receive friends from 5 -7 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will be held following the visitation with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at McPheeter’s Bend Cemetery. Those attending graveside services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Collins, Steve Barrett, Don Carter, Andy Terry, Justin Burney and Jim Kindle. Honorary Pallbearers are Nathan Brooks, Keith Arnold, Don Danna, and Members of the Volunteer Ruritan Club of West Carter’s Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Quillen family.