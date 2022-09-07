Barbara McGlothlin Akard passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Robert and Mary Alice Bibb McGlothlin; and son, Brian Akard. She was a member of Blountville United Methodist Church.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe Mike Akard; special adopted daughter, Aimee Cloyd; sons, Allan Akard, Chris Akard and wife Julie, and Pete Akard and wife Amanda; sister, Donna Akard and husband Billy Wayne “Wilbur”; brother, Robert McGlothlin and wife Betty; brother-in-law, Ronnie Akard and wife Pat; grandsons, Michael, and Gregory “G.A.”Akard; special niece, Amy (Jo) Millslagle; nephews, Todd and Travis Akard, Brad Akard, Robby, John, and Silas McGlothlin, and Mark and David Winnegar; nieces, Carla Countiss, and Andrea Hood; and uncle, Ronnie Weaver.
The family would like to thank the staff of 4 West at Bristol Regional Medical Center and the Bristol Hospice House for their wonderful care, compassion, and LOVE shown during Barbara’s illness.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, September 9, 2022, in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery with Dr. Robert Countiss officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Akard, Gregory Akard, Todd Akard, Travis Akard, Joel Bibee, Steve Williams, Jason “Shoes” Houchins, Chris Carrier, Todd Rhoton, and John Ross. Honorary pallbearers will be special friend, Leah Ross, Ronnie Weaver, John and Brenda Lilly, C.M. Boggs, and Wanda Crabtree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sullivan County Animal Shelter in Blountville to give love, care, and respect to all stray and abandoned animals; and to the Bristol Hospice House.
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Akard.