Barbara McGlothlin Akard passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Robert and Mary Alice Bibb McGlothlin; and son, Brian Akard. She was a member of Blountville United Methodist Church.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe Mike Akard; special adopted daughter, Aimee Cloyd; sons, Allan Akard, Chris Akard and wife Julie, and Pete Akard and wife Amanda; sister, Donna Akard and husband Billy Wayne “Wilbur”; brother, Robert McGlothlin and wife Betty; brother-in-law, Ronnie Akard and wife Pat; grandsons, Michael, and Gregory “G.A.”Akard; special niece, Amy (Jo) Millslagle; nephews, Todd and Travis Akard, Brad Akard, Robby, John, and Silas McGlothlin, and Mark and David Winnegar; nieces, Carla Countiss, and Andrea Hood; and uncle, Ronnie Weaver.

