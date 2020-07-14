BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88.
She was born in Chuckey, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Paul K. Maupin and Ella M. Maupin.
Barbara was a member of the Blountville United Methodist Church.
She graduated from East Tennessee State University with a master's degree and was an educator and coach for 44 years.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her brothers, Buddy Maupin, John Maupin and sister, Frances Maupin, and her husband, Edward C. Frye, who died in 2002.
Barbara is survived by a son, J. Paul Frye (Gena); grandchildren, J. Preston Frye (Monica) and Jordan Frye Shields (George) and a special nephew, Jeff Frye. She is also survived by siblings, Eva Byrd (Robert) and Teedee Ray Maupin (Lynda), and brothers-in-law Bud Frye (Brenda) and Curtis Frye and also a sister-in-law, Mary Ricker Maupin.
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC in Bristol, Virginia for their loving and compassionate care of Barbara.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in light of the corona virus.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Barbara's memory to Blountville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 686, Blountville, TN 37617 or Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Frye family. (423) 282-1521