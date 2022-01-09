GATE CITY, VA - Barbara Mae Long “Vision Drawer”, age 65 of Gate City, VA entered into rest following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM on January 10, 2022 at Grange Hall United Methodist Church in Church Hill, TN with Pastor Gail McMurray Scheffers officiating. A Native American Funeral will be held by Chief Priest Randall Moore “Spirit Hawk”. Music will be provided by JoAnne and Michael McDonough.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Shawn and Pastor Gail Scheffers and her caregiver and sister Johna Kaye Lane
Online condolences may be made to the Long family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Barbara Mae Long.