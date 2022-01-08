GATE CITY, VA - Barbara Mae Long “Vision Drawer”, age 65 of Gate City, VA entered into rest following a lengthy illness on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
She was born in Scott County, VA on October 24, 1956 to the late Jack Gilmer Pearcy and Jacqueline Gentry Jennings. Barbara was proud of her Appalachian Native American Heritage. She was an avid Native American painter. She played the Native American flute and enjoyed attending Pow Wows. Barbara belonged to the The Turtle Clan. She was a member of Grange Hall United Methodist Church.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Sturgill.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tonya Mae Floyd; son, Shawn Michael Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Constance Marie Nash, Christa Mary-Kathryn Nash, Maylee Celeste Manion, Saylor Isabel Manion and Kayden Jamarius Felton; sisters, Renda Faye Keith, Debbie (Norman) Tate, Patty (Ray) Hutchins, Sheila (Jeff) Ball, Christy (Ron) Atkinson and Johna Kaye Lane; brothers, Jack Gilmer Pearcy Jr, Jimmy Ray Pearcy, Bill (Barbara) Pearcy, and Kenny Pearcy; special cousin, Nora Courson; special long time friends, JoAnne McDoNough, Tina Lane, Kenita Light and Susie Starnes; a host of relatives in Kentucky and Ohio.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM on January 10, 2022 at Grange Hall United Methodist Church in Church Hill, TN with Pastor Gail McMurray Scheffers officiating. A Native American Funeral will be held by Chief Priest Randall Moore “Spirit Hawk”. Music will be provided by JoAnne and Michael McDonough.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Shawn and Pastor Gail Scheffers and her caregiver and sister Johna Kaye Lane
