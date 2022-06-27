KINGSPORT - Barbara Littrell, 57, of Kingsport, passed away June 26, 2022. She was loved by her family and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Franklin Lane and Monnie Lou Lane; sister, Kathy Bradley; and grandson, Michael Wayne Littrell III.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Brittnie Louann Condry (John Horne) and Tammy Peace; sons, Joshua Devin Littrell (Katelyn Oliver) of Kingsport, Michael Wayne Littrell II, and Shannon Littrell; brother, Bill Lawson of Kingsport; three nieces; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Glenn Stewart officiating.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery.
