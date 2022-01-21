KINGSPORT - Barbara K. Shelley, 52, of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2-4:00 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with a Farewell Service at 4:00 pm with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a memorial fund set up in her name c/o Amber Barker and Jeff Hicks, 407 McKenzie Drive, Lot 1, Kingsport, TN 37660.
