KINGSPORT - Barbara K. Shelley, 52, of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Born in Kingsport on January 14, 1970, a daughter of the late William and Nellie Hicks, she has resided in this area her entire life. She married Frank Shelley in 1996. Barbara attended Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved to be with her family and her dog.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Shelley and brother, Danny Hicks.
Survivors include her significant other of 7 years, Micky Clark; two daughters, Kassie K. Shelley and Martha M. Shelley; one son, Frankie Shelley Jr.; five grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Hicks and Jeff Hicks; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Peanut.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Micky Clark for caring for and loving her.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2-4:00 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with a Farewell Service at 4:00 pm with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a memorial fund set up in her name c/o Amber Barker and Jeff Hicks, 407 McKenzie Drive, Lot 1, Kingsport, TN 37660.
