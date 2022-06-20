KINGSPORT - Barbara Jewel McDavid, 78 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord after an extended period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Denny Hass officiating. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 24, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Family and Friends will serve has pallbearers.
Condolences may be made the McDavid family online at www.colonialfhscott.com.
