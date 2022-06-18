KINGSPORT - Barbara Jewel McDavid, 78 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord after an extended period of declining health. She was born in the Copper Creek Community on October 26, 1943 to the late Lucian and Rachel Amyex Davis. In addition to her parents, Barbara is also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest McDavid; sisters, Mildred Owens, Judy Carol Davis & Eva Jo Carter; brothers, Fred Davis & Ronnie K. Davis.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Kleinschnitz, Jodie Traylor and husband John; sons, Allen McDavid and wife Jody, Greg Bruner and wife Jennifer, Mike Bruner & Randy Bruner and wife Shannon; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sister, Mattie Reach; brothers, Donnie Davis and wife Marilyn, John Davis.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Denny Hass officiating. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 24, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Family and Friends will serve has pallbearers.
Condolences may be made the McDavid family online at www.colonialfhscott.com.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Barbara Jewel McDavid.