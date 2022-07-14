October 8, 1937-
July 9, 2022
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith…”
ROGERSVILLE - Barbara Jeanne Young Duncan, of Rogersville, went to join her husband and her Savior Jesus Christ, after a period of declining health, at The Blake of Kingsport, with her family by her side.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marsh Regional Blood Center, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Second Harvest Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Lewis Collings officiating. Graveside service will directly follow in McKinney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
