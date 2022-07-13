October 8, 1937-July 9, 2022
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith…”
ROGERSVILLE - Barbara Jeanne Young Duncan, of Rogersville, went to join her husband and her Savior Jesus Christ, after a period of declining health, at The Blake of Kingsport, with her family by her side.
Barbara was born in Lee County VA to John Walter and Ruth Marie Rasnic Young. She married the love of her life, Paul J Duncan, on August 23, 1957. She played basketball for Pennington High School and later graduated from the first Registered Nurse program at ETSU. She loved being a RN. Her two favorite jobs were being an industrial nurse at the Hawkins County Press and working at the Marsh Regional Blood Center.
Barbara was a fine wife, mother, mom-mom, sister, aunt and friend. She fiercely loved her family, friends, co-workers, the plant workers, donors and all her patients. She remembered your name, your family’s names and what you did for a living. She enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, cooking, sewing, crocheting, reading and taking care of people.
Preceding her in death were her mother, father and husband; sister-Betty Sue (Royal) Ray; brother-Johnny Young; sister-in-law-Linda Young; great nephew Jacob Sprinkle.
Left to cherish her memory and celebrate her life are her daughters-Laura (Casey) Johnson and Susan (Lewis) Collings; granddaughters-Lindsay (Serge) De La Cruz and Hannah Collings; grandson Jacob Collings; sister Janie (Jim) Haynes; brothers Jim Young and Mike (Vickie) Young; sisters in law-Betty Young and Betty (Gene) Harrell; special friend Julia Davis; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, former co-workers, clients and people whose lives she touched and made better.
The family would like to thank special caregiver Sherry Forbis, the outstanding folks at The Blake of Kingsport, NHC and Suncrest Hospice for helping us care for Mom this past year.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marsh Regional Blood Center, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Second Harvest Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Lewis Collings officiating. Graveside service will directly follow in McKinney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
