HILTONS, VA - Barbara Jean Worley, 67, of Hiltons VA passed away peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center on Thursday, June 15, 2023. She was a loving sister and aunt and loved by many. Barbara was a hairdresser for nearly 50 years. She loved making quilts, crocheting, knitting and other crafts. She had a fun-loving nature and never met a stranger.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Kyle and Loretta Worley, sister Kay Worley and brother-in-law Harvey Bellamy. She is survived by her sisters, Pam Bellamy, Hiltons, VA, Connie Smith (Steve), Church Hill, TN and by her brother, Jimmy Worley (Lesa), Weber City, VA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews; Jennifer Hickam Fitzmaurice, Kenneth Bellamy, Adam Hickam, Robbie Worley, Jared Worley, Michael Smith, Tracy Bellamy, Beverly Guinn; great-nieces and nephews; Richard Hickam, Alexas and Penelopy Bellamy, Duncan and Emma Worley, Jackson, Elijah and Kalynn Worley, Connor Fitzmaurice, Maysen and Memphis Smith. She loved and cherished each one of them dearly.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you