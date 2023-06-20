HILTONS, VA - Barbara Jean Worley, 67, of Hiltons VA passed away peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center on Thursday, June 15, 2023. She was a loving sister and aunt and loved by many. Barbara was a hairdresser for nearly 50 years. She loved making quilts, crocheting, knitting and other crafts. She had a fun-loving nature and never met a stranger.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Kyle and Loretta Worley, sister Kay Worley and brother-in-law Harvey Bellamy. She is survived by her sisters, Pam Bellamy, Hiltons, VA, Connie Smith (Steve), Church Hill, TN and by her brother, Jimmy Worley (Lesa), Weber City, VA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews; Jennifer Hickam Fitzmaurice, Kenneth Bellamy, Adam Hickam, Robbie Worley, Jared Worley, Michael Smith, Tracy Bellamy, Beverly Guinn; great-nieces and nephews; Richard Hickam, Alexas and Penelopy Bellamy, Duncan and Emma Worley, Jackson, Elijah and Kalynn Worley, Connor Fitzmaurice, Maysen and Memphis Smith. She loved and cherished each one of them dearly.
Our sincere appreciation to all the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Holston Valley Medical Center for all they did caring for our precious sister.
The family will receive friends at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA on Friday, June 23 from 5 pm until 7 pm. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice in Barbara's honor.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Worley family.