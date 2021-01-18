FALL BRANCH - Barbara Jean Moorefield, age 64, of Fall Branch went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Calling hours are from 12 to 1:30 PM Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 PM with Rev. Harold Morelock officiating. Burial will follow in the East Lawn Cemetery with John Hunt, Jr., Nakota Graham, Robert Anderson, Charles Martin, Dustin Coffey and David Frazier serving as pallbearers.
