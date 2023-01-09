GATE CITY, VA - Barbara Jean Johnson, 91, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, January 6, 2023, at her residence.
Barbara was born in Gate City, VA, on April 6, 1931, to the late George Washington and Fannie Annis (Wolfe) Rogers.
GATE CITY, VA - Barbara Jean Johnson, 91, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, January 6, 2023, at her residence.
Barbara was born in Gate City, VA, on April 6, 1931, to the late George Washington and Fannie Annis (Wolfe) Rogers.
In addition to her parents, her foster parents (who raised her) Broadus and Mary Coley; brother, George Parret Rogers, Sr., Phillip Lee Rogers, and William Rudolph Rogers; Foster mothers, Aunt Geraldine Wolfe Dobbins, and Aunt Lakie Caldona Wolfe Fugate; nephews, Aaron Mickey Rogers, George Parret Rogers, Jr.; foster brother, Allen Curtis Dobbins, Sr.; niece, Fannie Patricia Rogers Pope; sister-in-law, Ola Beatrice Rogers; uncles; Esme Howard Dobbins and Joseph Fugate; close friends, Fannie Lynn Johnson Spriggs, Margaret Shoemaker, Pinkie Horton, Berniece Waterson, and Margaret Muncey (Peg); and former husband, Johnnie Johnson; and too numerous aunts and uncles to mention, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her foster sister, Rochelle (Richard) Maxwell; sisters-in-law, Ethel Payne Rogers, Dayton, OH and Nell Bowers Dobbins, Washington, DC; nieces and nephews, Carmen Rogers, Newark, NJ, Anthony Rogers (Marsha), Colonial Heights, TN, Stanley (Ruby) Rogers, Gate City, VA, Phillip (Rhonda) Rogers, Blacksburg, VA, Lena Rogers, Kingsport, TN, Dawn Hardin, Dayton, OH, Felicia (Ed) Williams, Dayton, OH, Howard (Jessica) Swan, Kingsport, TN, Kermit (Kiera) Swan III, Roanoke, VA, Mykel Tre Maxwell, Gate City, VA, Matthew Harris, Denver, CO, Courtney Dobbins, and Allen C. Dobbins Jr.; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rochelle Maxwell and Pastor Steve Templeton. Music provided by Donnie McCoy, Willie Anderson, Bob Payne, James Wood, & 4 Him.
Graveside services will follow the service at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
An online guest register is available for the Johnson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Barbara Jean Johnson.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.