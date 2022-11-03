KINGSPORT - Barbara Jean Hughes, 88 of Kingsport went through Heaven’s Gate on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Wexford House after a brief illness.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to more than we can name. She will be missed by all. Her work history spanned several years starting with the Telephone Company, Warner Cable, and AFG. Most recently she worked at Juanita Tupper’s Tax Service in Kingsport. Barbara was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary for 17 years. She was also a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Barbara and her husband Tom were active members of the Daniel Boone Car Club, and she was also a member of The Eastern Star.

