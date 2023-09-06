GATE CITY, VA - Barbara Jean Frazier, 80 of Gate City, Va went to be with the Lord and family on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at her home after a short illness.
She was born in Eidson, TN and lived in Yuma, Va most of her life. After the passing of her husband, she moved to Gateway Apts. where she met some wonderful people who became her best of friends, who she loved tremendously.
Barbara was a homemaker who was known for her love of cooking and could make the best hamburgers and cakes around. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to extend a special, “Thank You” to the Golden Girls who filled her time and heart with much joy, laughter, and love.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Jones; brother, Paul Jones; sister, Linda Martin; her loving husband of 55 years, Jerry “Cotton” Frazier; son, Brad Frazier; and daughter, Carolyn Roberts along with her firstborn grandchild, Wayne Gamble.
Surviving is her mother, Audrey Jones; brother, David Jones; sisters, Brenda Martin, and Misty Henry; sons, Ricky Frazier, and Thomas Frazier; daughters, Teresa Stevens and Debbie Dickerson; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
Barbara made, and had, more friends over her lifetime than can be named, but just know that she loved and cherished each of you deeply.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Friday September 8, 2023, at 6:30pm at the home of Joe & Teresa @ 249 Woodland Lane, Church Hill, Tn 37642.
Carter Trent / Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Frazier family.
