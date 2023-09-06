GATE CITY, VA - Barbara Jean Frazier, 80 of Gate City, Va went to be with the Lord and family on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at her home after a short illness.

She was born in Eidson, TN and lived in Yuma, Va most of her life. After the passing of her husband, she moved to Gateway Apts. where she met some wonderful people who became her best of friends, who she loved tremendously.


