BIG STONE GAP, VA - Barbara Jean Day, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Mountain View Regional Hospital in Norton, Va.
She was a dietary supervisor with Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Duffield, VA., before her retirement. She was a member of East Stone Gap United Methodist Church and loved participating in the Women’s Bible Study and singing with the Rejoice Choir. She enjoyed big family gatherings, reading, and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Day; son, Michael Anthony Day; parents, John and Ethel Tester; and two brothers, John Lee Tester and James Tester.
Surviving are her sons, Randall Day, Rick Day (Tammy), Jeff Day (Elaine), all of Dryden, VA., Stephen Day (Regina), Rutledge, TN., and Jon Day (Michelle), Big Stone Gap, VA.; daughter, Karen Gilliam (David), Sewanee, TN.; daughter-in-law, Vicky Day, Big Stone Gap, VA.; sister, Evelyn Lee of Big Stone Gap, VA.; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021, at East Stone Gap United Methodist Church, 3926 East Stone Gap Road, East Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will follow in the church’s worship center at 7:00 pm Friday with Rev. Brad Stapleton officiating.
The burial will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:20 am on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Barbara’s grandsons, Chris Day, Jason Day, Brandon Gilliam, Nathan Gilliam, Justin Day, Jarred Day, Wes Day, and Jacob Day will serve as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Ryan Day, who currently resides in Japan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Barbara to East Stone United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186, East Stone Gap, VA. 24246
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Day family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.