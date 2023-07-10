KINGSPORT – Barbara Jean Coyne, 80, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on November 18, 1942, in Gate City, VA. She attended the Lutheran Church most of her life. She spent most of her career in Healthcare and was the past president of V.F.W. She loved reading, traveling, and spending time with family. Barbara was a very sweet and kind person to all. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many.

