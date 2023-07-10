KINGSPORT – Barbara Jean Coyne, 80, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born on November 18, 1942, in Gate City, VA. She attended the Lutheran Church most of her life. She spent most of her career in Healthcare and was the past president of V.F.W. She loved reading, traveling, and spending time with family. Barbara was a very sweet and kind person to all. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Harvel and Mildred McAlister; husband, Jon Frederic Coyne; and brother, Edgar Malcomb Ervin.
She is survived by her children, Tim Jennings (Kathie); Regina Barnett (Gary) and Wesley Coyne; stepchildren J. Fred Coyne, Claudette Michell (Ray), sister Diane Watterson (Don); Grandchildren Tiffany Cox (Mikey), Whitney Browder, Andrea Cradic (Dalton), Brock Jennings (Brianna); step granddaughter, Rachel Henry; great-grandchildren Jaylen Thomas, Tyree Thomas, Jazlyn Thomas, Riley Cox, Brayden Cox, Madison Cox, Emersyn Cradic, and Easton Cradic and several nephews.
Graveside services for Barbara will be at 12:00 Wednesday at the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Gardens with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Pallbearers will be Brock Jennings, Jaylen Thomas, Tyree Thomas, Brayden Cox, Dalton Cradic and Andy Watterson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
