Barbara Jean Clark, affectionately known as “Mama Jean”, was age 87 when she departed this life peacefully on Thursday night, April 8, 2021.
Jean is a native of Bristol, Tennessee, and she was the daughter of Martin and Mary Lyons. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Clark, Jr; a daughter, Kimberly Jeanne Clark; one sister; one brother, five sisters-in-law, and six brothers-in-law. She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Ann Davis and son Sidney (Delia) Lyons, six granddaughters: Angela Edwards; LaSonya (Jamie) Johnson; Kathy (Lenzie) Williams; Vickie (Bryan) Queen; Tonya Lyons; Jeanna Davis Blanco; three grandsons: Ricardo “Ricky” Lyons, Joey Razon, Reginald E. (Roberta) Davis; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Jean retired from Sears Roebuck. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Perry Stuckey officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30pm at Central Baptist Church, 301 Carver Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Interment will follow service at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tennessee.