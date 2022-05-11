KINGSPORT - Barbara Janet Weems Reece, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
She was born January 8, 1936, in Greene County, Tennessee to the late Robert and Kathleen Weems.
Janet accepted the Lord at a young age and at her death was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel B. Reece IV; daughter, Lisa Jane Reece; and her brother, Larry Weems.
Janet had a generous heart that cared for everyone she knew. She was an exceptional person but above all her primary purpose in life was as mother to her three children and wife to the love of her life, her husband of 67 years, Daniel B. Reece III. Janet and Daniel were each other’s best friends and that was apparent to anyone that saw them together. Janet will be sorely missed by many, but those who knew her best will remember her laughter and smile which “lit up” all those around her.
Prior to suffering several strokes that resulted in her seeking continuous care at Asbury Place of Kingsport, she loved to travel, participate in various bowling tournaments, and camp with her family and friends in the family motor home. At the time of her first stroke, she was actively involved in the listing and sale of real-estate for over 18 years throughout northeast Tennessee.
Besides her husband, those family members left to cherish Janet’s memory are her loving daughter, Kara Ann Reece Carr and grandson, Jackson Daniel Carr, both of Knoxville, Tennessee.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the endless care, love and companionship given to Janet by the staff at Asbury Place. They were always very attentive to her many needs and truly treated her as one who would treat a family member.
A family only Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, 200 West Church Circle, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.
