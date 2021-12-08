GATE CITY, VA – Barbara Jane (Pendleton) McNally, 75, entered into rest on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Kingsport, TN on July 15, 1946, a daughter of the late Robert A. and Martha Dell (Mann) Pendleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Kay Brooks, brother, Phillip Pendleton.
For most of her career, Barbara was a dedicated employee at the Bank of America in Gate City, VA.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her son, Shannon McNally and wife Jodie; grandchildren, Lilyan and Dean McNally; brother-in-law, Eddie Brooks; nephews and nieces, David and Cindy Brooks, Robert Brooks, Michelle Pendleton and Nichole Pendleton; several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the McNally family.