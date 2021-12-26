GATE CITY, VA – Barbara Jane (Pendleton) McNally, 75, entered into rest on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Kingsport, TN on July 15, 1946, a daughter of the late Robert A. and Martha Dell (Mann) Pendleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Kay Brooks; brother, Phillip Pendleton.
For most of her career, Barbara was a dedicated employee at the Bank of America in Gate City, VA.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her son, Shannon McNally and wife Jodie; grandchildren, Lilyan and Dean McNally; brother-in-law, Eddie Brooks; nephews and nieces, David and Cindy Brooks, Robert Brooks, Michelle Pendleton and Nichole Pendleton; several great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the McNally family.