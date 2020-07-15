CHURCH HILL - Barbara J. Osborne, 82, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
The family will serve as pallbearers.
