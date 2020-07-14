CHURCH HILL - Barbara J. Osborne, 82, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Barbara was born Christians Bend and lived in Germantown, MD for 30 years before returning home. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Osborne; parents, Charlie & Atthalee Jones Bruner; sister, Wanda Seals; brother, Kenneth Bruner.
Barbara is survived by her son, Tom Osborne; brother, Charles Bruner; special niece, Heather Seals and Nancy Crawford; nephew, Daniel Osborne; sister-in-law, Diane Osborne; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
The family will serve as pallbearers.
