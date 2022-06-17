KINGSPORT - Barbara J. McDavid, 78 of Kingsport, TN passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 6:17 am
