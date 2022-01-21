BIG STONE GAP, VA - Barbara J. Hall 75, passed away on Thursday, Jan 20, 2022 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home.
Barbara was born in West Virginia on Oct. 5, 1946 the daughter of the late; James Shepherd, and Virginia (Smith) Shepherd, she was one of five children. She attended and graduated from Coeburn High School. She enjoyed listening to music. She loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian. Her hobbies that she took pride in were quilting, gardening, and planting flowers. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Richard David Hall, one son Clarence Hall (Chief Warrant Officer) and grandson, Cody Christian.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Susan Kennedy & husband David of Norton, VA., Nancy Green & husband Phillip of Blountville, TN., David Hall & wife Kristy of Big Stone Gap, VA., daughter-in-law Betty Strawhorn of Harrisonburg, her grandchildren; Adam Kennedy of Norton, VA., Matthew Christian of Coeburn, VA., Alyson Keesee & husband Tim of New York, Todd Christian & wife Kelsie of Coeburn, VA., Sydney Hall & Zachary Hall both of Big Stone Gap, VA., her sisters; Brenda Caudill & husband John of Big Stone Gap, VA., Janice "Tiny" Culbertson & husband Gary of North Carolina, sister in law Joyce Sheppard of Wise, VA., other close relatives and friends.
The family of Barbara Hall will receive friends on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Greenwood cemetery in Coeburn Virginia, at 1:00 p.m. The graveside service will be officiated by Pastor David Luster.
Those wishing to travel in procession are asked to assemble at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap at 12:30 to go to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online register is available for the Hall family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara J. Hall.