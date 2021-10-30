KINGSPORT - Barbara Jobe Clark, 73, of Kingsport, died peacefully in her sleep, Thursday morning, October 27, at her home. She was born in Kingsport where she had lived her entire life. Barbara was an employee of AFG until retiring.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lola Bell Jobe, husband, Eugene Clark, son, Randy Clark and brother, Kenneth Jobe.
Barbara is survived by her son, Jeffrey Clark; grandchildren, Cody and Derick Clark; sisters, Zella Wyrick, Betty Wright, Sue Raleigh, Linda Frazier, Joyce Lloyd, Cathie Smith; and brother, Ronnie Jobe.
The family will receive friends, Monday, November 1 from 5 – 7 pm at Hamlett -Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held at 7pm with Pastor Todd Jennings officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 2 at 11am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Clark family.