ROGERSVILLE - Barbara Helton Robinette, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Providence-County Line Cemetery with Rev. Norman Sauceman officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 A.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Robinette family.