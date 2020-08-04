Barbara Helton Robinette Aug 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGERSVILLE - Barbara Helton Robinette, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rogersville Funeral Home Arrangement Barbara Helton Robinette Funeral Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Police respond to serious crash on Interstate 26 Hawkins Police Blotter: Mount Carmel woman finds fugitive in her garage Kingsport school system stays with Epi Curves for return to in-person learning Pride, toughness carried LPD to multiple state championships Hawkins schools beginning the school year Aug. 17 'in the red' Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.